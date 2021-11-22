jk-rowling.jpg
J.K. Rowling Slams Trans Activists For Posting Her Home Address Online In The Midst Of Death Threats

J.K. Rowling’s controversial comments about trans people (including “if sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased”) has led to years of backlash for the Harry Potter author. The resulting criticism also sourced from franchise star Daniel Radcliffe, who voiced disagreement with Rowling’s outlook. Likewise, Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne, followed suit. Rowling’s publisher, Hatchette UK also felt the strain when employees threatened to stop working on a newer Rowling title, and several authors fled Rowling’s agency out of protest against Rowling’s stance against trans rights.

Let’s just say that there are no winners in J.K. Rowling’s ongoing beef with the trans community, and she’s remained unapologetic, even penning a lengthy essay to claim that “accusations of TERFery have been sufficient to intimidate many people” while detailing “five reasons” why “the new trans activism” worries her. Fast forward over a year, and Rowling has come forward to slam activists who posted photos of themselves in front of her family home. Rowling believes that they were “carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.”

In a Twitter thread, Rowling thanked Scottish police and Twitter for providing support to her while she worked to get the images removed from the Internet. She further spoke about other women who share her view on trans activism, and Rowling condemns any doxxing action against them. The author claims that these women have been “subject to campaigns of intimidation” that include threats and doxxing, and she adds, “None of these women are protected in the way I am.” Rowling further revealed, “I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.” She then declared, “Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

