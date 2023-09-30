Donald Trump says a lot of dodgy things, but, as Blur once sang, no matter how low there’s always somewhere to go. Last October, Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was viciously attacked by a home intruder. The gravity of the situation — the fact that an 82-year-old man was beat with a hammer and almost died — didn’t stop the Trump team from making jokes. Nearly a year later the former president is still at it.

Trump sneers about Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was assaulted by a deranged MAGA: "How's her husband doing, anybody know?" He adds that the wall around her house "didn't do a very good job." pic.twitter.com/dnxjXsoNAW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2023

During a wild-even-for-him speech in Anaheim, California Friday, Trump took a moment to slam someone who’s no longer even in office.

“We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco,” he promised the crowd. Then he smiled a Cheshire Cat grin and said, “How’s her husband doing, anybody know?”

The crowd ate it up — “it,” again, being a joke about a senior citizen who underwent surgery for a fractured skull, perpetrated by one of his fans.

Perhaps sensing that his fans were loving the jokes about a violent attack, he double dipped. “And she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house — which obviously didn’t do a very good job,” he jeered.

Trump’s comments were met with widespread condemnation, but that’s not likely to stop him from making similar comments in the future, nor his supporters for cheering them on.

On a much lighter, more bizarre note, Trump — whose brain is definitely not broken — went on a strange tirade about non-existent water restrictions in California, which he says makes wealthy Beverly Hills residents stink. You can’t make any of this stuff up and, besides, who would want to?

(Via Politico)