On June 13, 2020, Donald Trump gave a speech to the graduating cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point. When it was over, he walk down a ramp—very poorly—and ignited a string of jokes and memes, as well as some discussion over the physical wellness of the then-president.

President Donald Trump tried to defend his awkward walk down a West Point ramp, but instead people found an old Trump tweet insulting then-President Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/YluLCQsNu2 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 15, 2020

Weeks later, Trump was still defending his submission to The Ministry of Silly Walks. Among the many factors he blamed for his seeming unsteadiness? The sun. A lack of railing. Leather-bottomed shoes. He even described it as a “ice skating rink,” and repeatedly bragged about how he “ran” the last 10 steps.

One year later, he was still talking about it!

Donald Trump is *still* complaining about the ramp at West Point pic.twitter.com/N2My3UJm4N — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 7, 2021

Now, here we are—more than two years removed from the event—and Sean Hannity, former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump are still defending Trump’s big ol’ whoopsie down the ramp.

On Monday night, these three nincompoops actually spent time comparing Joe Biden’s recent bike accident to Trump’s ramp fail. McEnany quoted the former president, claiming that he had a “slight hydroplane” on the ramp, which she concurred was “absolutely” the truth. “I’ve walked on some of those ramps at rallies, they’re very slippery,” McEnany said, as if a ramp was a rarely seen walkway that most people haven’t traversed without falling.

Kayleigh: I walked on some of those ramps… they’re very slippery… It didn’t have rail…

Hannity: He was wearing dress shoes. If he had sneakers on, you might have a case to make pic.twitter.com/qig7An7SOH — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2022

McEnany and Hannity both then added that there wasn’t a railing for the railing-needing president to lean on. Hannity seemed to think that the whole idea that he would be able to manage that ramp without an issue while wearing dress shoes was ridiculous. “If he had sneakers on, you might have a case to make,” Hannity conceded, to which McEnany excitedly agreed: “Right!”

It’s illuminating conversations like these that put the “News” in Fox News.

Meanwhile, Trump already shared his own video mocking the current president—the one who beat him bigly in the 2020 election. In it, Trump is seen hitting a golf ball that then knocks Biden off his bike. Which is just the kind of maturity one would expect from the former leader of the free world.