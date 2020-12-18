With the Electoral College certifying his victory in the 2020 election, President-elect Joe Biden sat down for an interview with Stephen Colbert where he fielded questions on, basically, what happens next? After four years of Donald Trump, the nation is more divided than ever and in the middle of battling a once-in-a-century pandemic. On top of that, Russia has reportedly spent months hacking into several government agencies, which is adding even more to the incoming administration’s plate. However, Biden told Colbert that he’s confident that once Trump leaves office, the Republican Party will be more willing to cooperate. That assessment includes Senator Lindsey Graham who Biden president-elect called a “deep personal disappointment” after watching his long-time friend attack him in service to Trump. Via Rolling Stone:

“I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate, I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you’re going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are gonna feel they have much more room to cooperate.”

In a later segment, Dr. Jill Biden joined the president-elect where they fielded questions from Colbert about their son, Hunter Biden, who was the subject of numerous attack ads and is currently facing a federal investigation into his taxes. Colbert asked Biden how he’ll be able to work with the GOP who won’t hesitate to use Hunter as a political weapon.

“We have great confidence in our son,” Biden told Colbert. “I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is. And, he’s a grown man, he is the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity. And as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

You can watch Biden talk about the GOP attacks on his son below: