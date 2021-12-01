The world was not shocked to learn today that Donald Trump waited to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19 after until after his debate with Joe Biden. The former-president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, writes in his new book that on September 26, 2020, three days before the debate, a White House doctor alerted Trump about the diagnosis. His response rhymed with, “Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me.”

The positive test was done with an “old model kit,” so Trump was tested again and it came back negative. “Meadows says Trump took that call as ‘full permission to press on as if nothing had happened.’ His chief of staff, however, ‘instructed everyone in his immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive’ throughout the trip,” the Guardian reports. Trump has since denied the claim, calling it [groan] “Fake News” in a statement.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Joe Biden was asked for his thoughts on Trump putting him, a then-77-year-old who hadn’t been vaccinated yet, at risk by not canceling the debate while he secretly had COVID. The president replied, “I don’t think about the former president.” He then walked off stage to complete the mic drop moment.

President Biden is asked if he thinks Trump's positive test before the first presidential debate put him at risk. Biden's answer: "I don't think about the former president." pic.twitter.com/7S4Ra1Cf4n — The Recount (@therecount) December 1, 2021

Don Draper would be proud.

Mariah Carey, too.

Biden is probably enjoying a Coke (but NOT a Diet Coke) right now.