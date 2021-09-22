Joe Biden does not care for what Donald Trump did to the White House. Not in a figurative sense about sullying what it means to be president, blah blah blah; he literally doesn’t like how his predecessor turned 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue into a “tomb.” That’s the word Biden used to describe the White House when he moved in, according to a new book, Peril, from Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa:

“It was lonely. Cold. The virus made social events impossible, at least at the start,” Woodward and Costa wrote, adding that Biden preferred “relaxing with the grandkids back in Delaware.” “Being upstairs at the White House feels like you’re staying at someone else’s house,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is quoted as telling others, according to the book.

Biden reportedly does not like his aides using the “T” word and he really doesn’t enjoy the wall of TVs he had installed. “Trump’s existence permeated the White House, even the residence. One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall. To relax, Trump used to upload programs to virtually play the world’s most famous golf courses,” the book reads. Biden’s response to Trump’s “toys”:

“What a f*cking asshole.”

I still think the Diet Coke button was a good idea, though.

(Via ABC News)