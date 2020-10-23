The first 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden has been a lot more civilized than the crosstalk-filled first one. The debate commission managed to avoid a repeat by muting mics when a candidate went too long or attempted to interrupt. Trump ended up overstaying his welcome on a question and got his mic cut, which a lot of people found cathartic after the past four or so years. Things got a little more contentious, though, when Trump mentioned the word “coyotes” while discussing immigration. Soon after, Joe Biden whipped out the sarcasm.

Biden sarcastically refers to Trump as "Abraham Lincoln," and Trump gets confused by it pic.twitter.com/Ogdt1QXf3g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

While speaking about U.S. race relations and the criminal justice system, Biden waved his hand at Trump and referred to him as the sixteenth U.S. president. “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden said. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire — every single one.” Clearly, Biden was mocking Trump, who had already referred to himself (three times) as “the least racist person in this room,” and Trump was visibly confused by Biden’s remark.

Here’s a brief transcript replay:

Trump: “He made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, where did that come in?” Biden: “You said ‘Abraham Lincoln.'” Trump: “No, no. I said, ‘Not since Abraham Lincoln has anyone done what I’ve done for the Black community.’ I didn’t say I was Abraham Lincoln!” Biden: [Smiles]

Naturally, people were amused by Biden dragging Trump, who was not only confused but may have felt insulted as well? Who really knows, but yep, he did not get the joke.

Trump interpreting Joe’s drag “Abraham Lincoln here” as literal is the funniest thing this year. He’s never heard a joke. — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 23, 2020

*name drops Lincoln like 3 times in a row*

“What’s this about Abe Lincoln?? I never said I was Abe Lincoln”

Me: #DebateTonight pic.twitter.com/UMHFfxYqTy — Talk to Me Nicely. (@nownosimpin) October 23, 2020

"Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history. He pours fuel on every single racist fire–every single one," Biden says mocking Trump. pic.twitter.com/BtQ5tyhftZ — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 23, 2020

did Joe just mockingly say "Abe Lincoln over here?" — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) October 23, 2020

It appears that Biden called Trump "Abraham Lincoln" in mock jest (or maybe a verbal slip), but regardless, Trump took it as Biden calling him "Abraham Lincoln" and found that insulting. So, that's fun.#Debates2020 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 23, 2020

The Daily Show was quick to fact check here and verify that Trump was, in fact, correct when he stated that he’s not Abe Lincoln. Hopefully, we’re all clear on that point now.