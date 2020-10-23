CBS News
Viral

Joe Biden Mockingly Referred To Donald Trump As ‘Abe Lincoln’ At The Debate, And Trump Missed The Joke

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

The first 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden has been a lot more civilized than the crosstalk-filled first one. The debate commission managed to avoid a repeat by muting mics when a candidate went too long or attempted to interrupt. Trump ended up overstaying his welcome on a question and got his mic cut, which a lot of people found cathartic after the past four or so years. Things got a little more contentious, though, when Trump mentioned the word “coyotes” while discussing immigration. Soon after, Joe Biden whipped out the sarcasm.

While speaking about U.S. race relations and the criminal justice system, Biden waved his hand at Trump and referred to him as the sixteenth U.S. president. “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden said. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire — every single one.” Clearly, Biden was mocking Trump, who had already referred to himself (three times) as “the least racist person in this room,” and Trump was visibly confused by Biden’s remark.

Here’s a brief transcript replay:

Trump: “He made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, where did that come in?”

Biden: “You said ‘Abraham Lincoln.'”

Trump: “No, no. I said, ‘Not since Abraham Lincoln has anyone done what I’ve done for the Black community.’ I didn’t say I was Abraham Lincoln!”

Biden: [Smiles]

Naturally, people were amused by Biden dragging Trump, who was not only confused but may have felt insulted as well? Who really knows, but yep, he did not get the joke.

The Daily Show was quick to fact check here and verify that Trump was, in fact, correct when he stated that he’s not Abe Lincoln. Hopefully, we’re all clear on that point now.

×