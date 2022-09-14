Joe Biden‘s team hasn’t really been known for its online game. The current president is as old school as it gets, preferring more traditional forms of campaign messaging and smacking down malarkey with a witty retort when the need arises. However, going into the midterms, his team has leaned into the Dark Brandon memes populating Twitter and stepped up Biden’s presence on the social media platform. Plus, who can resist a chance to dunk on Rick Scott? It’s practically irresistible.

On Tuesday evening, the Florida senator made a big deal about heading to the White House to personally deliver his latest plot to save the country.

.@JoeBiden said he wished he had enough copies of my Rescue America plan, so I stopped by the White House today to make sure he did. Thanks for spreading the word, Joe! Check it out at: https://t.co/7ZLQG7dZy3 pic.twitter.com/XcoHKktDNm — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 13, 2022

“[Joe Biden] said he wished he had enough copies of my Rescue America plan, so I stopped by the White House today to make sure he did,” Scott tweeted along with a picture of himself holding the bill. “Thanks for spreading the word, Joe!”

However, what Scott didn’t plan for was Biden’s team calling his bluff and making sure Americans know exactly what he plans to do much-needed programs. Within hours of Scott’s tweet, they already added a new page to Biden’s website just to drag “Rescue America.”

“Couldn’t agree more, Rick,” Biden tweeted. “And if anyone else wants to read your plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block, they should go to joebiden.com/rickscottsplan.”

Couldn’t agree more, Rick. And if anyone else wants to read your plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block, they should go to https://t.co/xDudwYX85v. Thanks for stopping by. https://t.co/9YXhMisGf5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2022

You’d think Scott would’ve anticipated this move considering he got burnt by Biden’s team just a few weeks ago. The Florida senator tried to attack Biden for being on vacation. Instead, Scott found himself getting dragged for being on a yacht in Italy at the same time. Whoops.

(Via Joe Biden on Twitter)