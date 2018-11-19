Joe Biden Adopted A Dog From A Shelter And The Internet Is Going Nuts

Getty Image

Out of America’s politicians, Joe Biden is one you can mostly rely on to give good vibes in troubled times. Case in point: While we’re dealing with the California wildfires and our president brushing off official news that the Saudi government ordered the death of a journalist, the former vice president just adopted an adorable German shepherd from a shelter. That’s the story! Enjoy how minor it is!

Joe and his wife Jill had been already fostering the dog, name of Major, whom they decided to foster permanently. As per Huffington Post, Major came from the Delaware Humane Association, and had been delivered to the shelter as part of a litter of puppies who were “not doing well at all.” The shelter posted the story on social media, and Biden quickly scooped him up.

Joe Biden adopted a German shepherd named Major from the Delaware Humane Association and now everything in the world feels a little bit better. https://t.co/eVF6Rs2nrr pic.twitter.com/IKkyFr2tVY — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) November 17, 2018

Since then, all five of Major’s sibling have found homes as well, though not ones with Barack Obama’s former partner-in-crime.

Because the Information Superhighway likes both Biden and dogs, this was a perfect storm of internet goodness. Some even noticed a resemblance:

Biden looks like he just realized that he adopted the canine version of himself. https://t.co/f6fI4yGvwj — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 17, 2018

Others just liked a story involving a politician that didn’t involve terrible takes or election results:

Twitter needs more wholesomeness like this. https://t.co/0SW9cdXjkY — Janine Brandt (@janinebrandt_) November 17, 2018

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/YGIlIxOXEX — Nick Silverman (@NickySilv) November 17, 2018

This is one big pup. And kudos to the Bidens for rescuing Major. Hard for full-grown dogs to find a home. Hopefully this will inspire more folks left and right or neither to explore this route… https://t.co/uL0gMPqxZ5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 17, 2018

This dog getting adopted by Joe Biden is making the same face Leslie Knope made when she met Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/sknoopEAYj — kate (@NotKateByrne) November 17, 2018

Biden’s sometime detractor, Donald J. Trump, owns no dogs and often uses the term “dog” as an epithet.

(Via Huffington Post)