Joe Rogan recently shared a video on Instagram where he seemed to compare vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. “As soon as you give politicians power, any kind of power that didn’t exist previously, if they can figure out a way to force you into carrying something that lets you enter businesses or lets you do this or lets businesses open, historically, they are not gonna give that power up,” the popular podcast host said over footage of Nazi Germany (and Arnold Schwarzenegger saying “I’ll be back” from The Terminator, for some reason). The video has been viewed over five million times, but an actual Holocaust survivor wants Rogan to take it down.

“Mr. Joe Rogan… I am an 86-year-old survivor of the Holocaust and I saw your video on American freedom and the COVID vaccine,” Gidon Lev said on TikTok. “It included images of the Holocaust and of Adolf Hitler, the monster who murdered my father, 26 members of my family, and 6 million Jews and others in gas chambers, in ditches, in firing squads, and even in gas trucks.” Lev criticized Rogan for “absolutely not promoting freedom, but promoting hate, antisemitism, and possibly even more violence and constant hate. You should apologize to us all, remove the video immediately. It is disgusting and thoughtless and careless and I am shocked by your lack of sensitivity.”

Lev and his wife, Julie, run the True Adventures of Gidon Lev website (its slogan: “Rascal. Holocaust Survivor. Optimist”). There’s a FAQ section that ends with, “No, Gidon does not support comparing getting vaccinated or requirements to wear a mask to the Holocaust.” You can watch his TikTok videos below.

