The Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify’s most popular podcast, so when host Joe Rogan says something, people listen. Even when he’s being a “f*cking moron.” Rogan recently invited political commentators Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti onto the show, where they discussed the proposed January 6 commission to investigate the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The bill was blocked by Republicans in the Senate, but Rogan thinks it’s “really important” to keep trying for an official bipartisan examination.

“I think it’s really important. And one of the reasons why I think it’s important is because it highlights the reasons why a guy like Donald Trump is so f*cking dangerous,” he said. “[It] is because a guy can incite a bunch of morons to do something really f*cking stupid.” “Morons” appears to be Rogan’s favorite way to describe anyone with a “MAGA” flag on their front lawn (it’s also how John Oliver refers to Rogan). He previously said that he doesn’t think that “all people who are Trump supporters are morons, but there’s a lot of people who are morons that like him because he’s talking in this frequency.”

Rogan, who endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primaries (although he did later admit that he’d “rather vote for Trump over Biden”), thinks it will only get worse from here if there’s no investigation. “Now that he’s silenced off of social media, and now that that actually did happen, once it becomes a thing, it could be like mass shootings, right?” he said. “They didn’t exist. Then they did. Now they’re a thing. That could be a thing.”

You can listen to the (3.5 hours long!) podcast below.

(Via Mediaite)