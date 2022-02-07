After Spotify pulled 70 episodes of Joe Rogan‘s podcast (and counting) as he apologized for repeatedly using the N-word amidst a growing controversy sparked by Rogan’s spreading of COVID misinformation, the right-wing video platform Rumble has entered the fray in an effort to Rogan away from his current home. While Spotify CEO Daniel Eks has made it clear that the platform will continue to host Rogan and that he doesn’t believe “silencing Joe Rogan is the answer,” Rumble is offering the embattled podcaster $100 million and the promise of restoring his now-deleted episodes. And, yes, that includes the ones where he says the N-word.

Here’s the message Rumble posted on Twitter from CEO Chris Pavlovski:

Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

Considering Rogan already has a $100 million contract with Spotify, we’re guessing that’s not just something he can easily walk away from. Not to mention, Spotify has repeatedly signaled that it’s committed to keeping Rogan on its platform despite the never-ending controversy and frustrated employees at the service. Also, Rogan’s willingness to drop two apology videos in under a week suggests that Rogan doesn’t seem eager to end the relationship either.

Plus, what the heck is Rumble? Besides the place where Don Jr. makes weirdly amped up videos.

