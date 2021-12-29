Despite catching COVID earlier in the year, Joe Rogan has continued to refuse to get vaccinated, and now, it’s costing him sold-out comedy shows. On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster revealed that one of his shows in Canada has been canceled because of his unvaccinated status. The 4/20 event had been sold out, but because Rogan refuses to comply with vaccinate requirements or have the venue’s audience be cut in half to meet COVID restrictions, he pulled the plug.

“I don’t even think I can get into the country,” Rogan said. “I don’t think I can go and even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit with what Toronto did — where they cut capacity to 50%.”

Never one to skirt controversy, Rogan then touted his natural immunity, which is a debatable protection from COVID particularly as the new Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Via Mediaite:

“I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies. It doesn’t make any sense,” he added. Rogan, who has had Covid-19, has been a prominent skeptic of the Covid-19 vaccinations and has endorsed alternative treatments.

However, none of this should be a surprise to the comedian. Back in August, he was already complaining about COVID restrictions affecting his comedy shows, and he was adamant about not forcing his fans to get vaccinated just to see him perform.

“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f***ing stupid comedy show,” Rogen said at the time.

(Via Mediaite)