In what has to be Joe Rogan‘s boldest and most unbelievable claim yet, the podcaster is now boasting that he’s so “super flexible” that he can orally satisfy himself if he wanted to. Yup, you read that right. Rogan, who’s been making headlines after being name-dropped in the Aaron Rodgers COVID vaccine fiasco, made the proud declaration on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where he made sure to note that he didn’t actually go through with the act. But he totally could! Via The New York Post:

“I’m super flexible. I’ve never done it — but I’ve put it around my face just to know I could do it,” Rogan bragged. “What are you doing here then?” one of his guests quipped in disbelief, implying they’d constantly be performing the raunchy act on themselves if they were capable of doing so. “You still have a d–k in your mouth — you can’t enjoy it!” Rogan replied with a laugh.

While it’s debatable that the bulky Rogan has that level of flexibility — and, hey, maybe he does — at least he’s not spreading vaccine misinformation or touting ivermectin to his millions of users. At this point, Joe Rogan can say he has the power of flight, and it’d be better than filling his audience’s head with quack cures in the middle of a pandemic. You can bench press Superman, Joe? Awesome. Just as long as no one’s talking about horse paste.

