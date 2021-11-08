If Joe Rogan becomes the president of Texas, blame Ted Cruz. The Big Bird-hating senator recently spoke at Texas A&M University, where he was asked about, among other topics, Texas seceding from the union, or “Texit.” (It can’t happen legally, but that hasn’t stopped anyone before.) “I understand the sentiment behind the question, [but] I’m not there yet,” Cruz answered. “I think Texas has a responsibility to the country, and I’m not ready to give up on America.” He added, “I love the country” with the conviction of someone who definitely didn’t flee this country during a deadly winter storm.

Cruz went on to list some of Texas’ greatest attributes — “we’re brash, we’re not shy, we’re sometimes larger than life” — and claimed that the state is single handedly “keeping America from going off a cliff and keeping America grounded on the values that built this country.” That being said, if the Democrats “fundamentally destroy the country,” then Cruz is ready to “take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil.” When questioned if he would take Austin resident Joe Rogan with him, Cruz (who welcomed the podcast host in 2020) replied, “Joe Rogan, he might be the president of Texas!”

President Rogan is a darkest timeline reality, but good for Ted for becoming self-aware: he knows no one wants him as president, even in his own state. You can watch Cruz’s interview here (the secession stuff starts around the 1:18:45 mark).

When asked this week what he thinks about the Texas secessionist / independence movement called “Texit,” Ted Cruz says it might be appropriate if certain things happen, and that Joe Rogan should be President of an independent Texas. pic.twitter.com/3crlZlh8VL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 7, 2021

ted cruz wants joe rogan to be the president of texas. i'm mad i just typed that sentence — 🦃Imani Gandied Yams🦃 (@AngryBlackLady) November 8, 2021