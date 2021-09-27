Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host who would rather take horse medicine than get vaccinated (but don’t make fun of him for it, or he’ll threaten to sue), posted a video to his Instagram on Monday that compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

“As soon as you give politicians power, any kind of power that didn’t exist previously, if they can figure out a way to force you into carrying something that lets you enter businesses or lets you do this or lets businesses open, historically, they are not gonna give that power up,” Rogan lectured over images of “sorry, we’re closed” signs, Jesus Christ carrying a cross, and Arnold Schwarzenegger saying “I’ll be back” from The Terminator, for some reason. But most concerning is the footage of the Holocaust.

The video continues on for a minute after this, using, among other things, imagery of Hitler and Black American citizens being attacked by police as the music reaches a feverish crescendo and Rogan proclaims that anything inhibiting freedom is un-American.

The video was put together by Samuel Rivera Films, which helps “brands, businesses, and entrepreneurs tell their story.” This story involves stock footage of a bald eagle.

Rogan’s monologue is from an August episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where he declared that vaccine passports have made the United States “one step closer” to a dictatorship. “As soon as you put the boots to them, as soon as you tell them, ‘You have to do this, or you can’t do that. You have to listen to me,’ now you have a mini dictator. You have one step away from a king. One step closer. You’re moving one step closer to dictatorship. That’s what the f*ck is happening,” he said. “That’s what going to happen with the vaccine passport. That’s what’s going to happen if they close borders, you can’t enter New York City unless you have your papers, you can’t go to here unless you have that, you can’t get on a plane unless you do what I say.”

This is not what is happening, but at least Rogan doesn’t have a major platform with millions of listeners and 13.2 Instagram followers. Oh… right.

Ivermectin advocate Joe Rogan is currently comparing COVID vaccine mandates to the holocaust and Nazi Germany on Instagram. Joe’s “just asking questions” schtick about vaccines during a deadly pandemic continues to be incredibly disingenuous and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/V5d8PbTHNc — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) September 27, 2021

(Via Vice)