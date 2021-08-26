That Joe Rogan is one of the world’s most popular podcasters (though his influence may be waning) seems like a random joke perpetrated on all of us by the universe. But there’s no denying the fact that the comedian and his The Joe Rogan Podcast wield a baffling amount of power and influence over the 11 million-plus people who listen to his podcast. And while Rogan himself has admitted that he’s a “f*#king moron… who [is] drunk most of the time” and that he’s “not a respected source of information—even for me”—especially when it comes to scientific matters like COVID and vaccines—that hasn’t stopped him from railing against vaccine mandates and other public health issues. Now he’s pissed that people who actually paid real money to see him do comedy might have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated that he’s offering to refund anyone who refuses to do so.

As Mediaite notes, Rogan was joined by Meghan Murphy—a Canadian journalist who is perhaps best known for being banned from Twitter in late 2018 for making what the social media site deemed transphobic comments—last week, where they somehow conflated a wide range of topics, from BLM to COVID lockdowns, and pointed fingers about the current mandates that they believe are violating our rights. When talk turned to New York City specifically, Rogan made it clear that he blames Mayor Bill de Blasio specifically for requiring that anyone who wants to dine or be otherwise entertained indoors be vaccinated and show proof of it. But mostly he just seemed annoyed about how it might affect the turnout for an upcoming show he has slated for October, noting:

“I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets. And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back… If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f***ing stupid comedy show.”

“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f*cking stupid comedy show,” said Joe Rogan. https://t.co/tQZysXB1Tx — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 26, 2021

Finally, something Rogan and I can agree on: that his comedy is f***ing stupid.

(Via Mediaite)