Fans of Cowboy Bebop got some exciting news Tuesday: They saw something like a first look at the cast of Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation. A short video released during “GeekWeek” shows stars John Cho, Daniella Pienda, and Mustafa Shakir propped in front of green screen, ready to bring the cult anime to live-action life. But that’s not what got people online so hot and bothered. What got people online so hot and bothered was John Cho’s incredible hair.

This lustrous John cho hair — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 8, 2021

The Harold and Kumar and Star Trek vet is playing Spike Spiegel, one of the show’s three bounty hunters, who roam about the galaxy, hunting down ne’er-do-wells and malefactors. Some have complained that the pushing-50 Cho is a little too old to play the young-ish Spike. But absolutely no one was complaining about his wavy locks, which flop about his forehead, creating waves so epic they look like he could achieve flight.

Clearly Cho, whose ‘dos tend to be more conservative, spent part of quarantine, as some of us did, growing out his hair, or simply not cutting it, resulting in new and eye-popping looks. Whatever the case, he looks uncannily like the show’s Spike.

Cant wait for the live action cowboy bebop and John Cho is the perfect spike spiegel pic.twitter.com/ReTQRcnPTE — uzerru (@spoooky_boiii) June 8, 2021

But most didn’t care if it’s accurate or not. They just dug his hair.

no one: absolutely no one: me: john cho’s cowboy bebop hair pic.twitter.com/veVj8OLTIA — William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) June 8, 2021

JOHN CHO’sHAIR OH MY GOD HIS HAIR OH MY GOD We are all gonna die when this poster drops EEEEEEEEEEE https://t.co/6h53kCaqsS — 🗽Sydette Cosmic Gorgon 🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) June 8, 2021

getting yoko kanno and doing THAT to john cho’s hair….i think they got mehttps://t.co/eP6myE19Go — Joshua Rivera (@jmrivera02) June 8, 2021

Don’t mind me, I’m just losing my mind over how much of a serve John Cho as Spike in Cowboy Bebop is #NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/l6H9BT69AM — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) June 8, 2021

The live-action Cowboy Bebop show won’t premiere until fall, so hopefully Cho doesn’t cut it short before then.