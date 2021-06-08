Twitter / @NetflixGeeked
People Are Losing Their Minds Over John Cho’s ‘Lustrous’ New Hair In The Live-Action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser

Fans of Cowboy Bebop got some exciting news Tuesday: They saw something like a first look at the cast of Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation. A short video released during “GeekWeek” shows stars John Cho, Daniella Pienda, and Mustafa Shakir propped in front of green screen, ready to bring the cult anime to live-action life. But that’s not what got people online so hot and bothered. What got people online so hot and bothered was John Cho’s incredible hair.

The Harold and Kumar and Star Trek vet is playing Spike Spiegel, one of the show’s three bounty hunters, who roam about the galaxy, hunting down ne’er-do-wells and malefactors. Some have complained that the pushing-50 Cho is a little too old to play the young-ish Spike. But absolutely no one was complaining about his wavy locks, which flop about his forehead, creating waves so epic they look like he could achieve flight.

Clearly Cho, whose ‘dos tend to be more conservative, spent part of quarantine, as some of us did, growing out his hair, or simply not cutting it, resulting in new and eye-popping looks. Whatever the case, he looks uncannily like the show’s Spike.

But most didn’t care if it’s accurate or not. They just dug his hair.

The live-action Cowboy Bebop show won’t premiere until fall, so hopefully Cho doesn’t cut it short before then.

