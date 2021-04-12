Getty Image
Sen. John Cornyn Is Being Dragged For Wondering If Biden’s ‘Really in Charge’ Because He Isn’t Tweeting Enough

Republican Senator John Cornyn started his week by getting roasted for complaining that President Joe Biden isn’t tweeting enough. On Monday morning, Cornyn fired off a thread that outright wondered if Biden isn’t “really in charge” because, unlike Trump, he doesn’t spend his entire day tweeting. (Naturally, this is a suggestion point that Trump trotted out recently.) Cornyn’s thread also parroted the predominantly right-wing criticism that Biden isn’t engaging enough with the media despite his Press Secretary Jen Psaki holding daily briefings that have been lauded for openness and transparency. Via his Twitter (which matches an excerpt from a Politico piece, word-for-word, and Cornyn lifted the excerpt out-of-context):

The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters. Invites the question: is he really in charge?

After suggesting that Biden should be tweeting more, Cornyn’s replies were filled up with people pointing out that the president doesn’t have time to tweet because he’s actually doing his job. Turns out it’s easier to end a pandemic when you’re doing things like facilitating vaccine distribution instead of screaming in all-caps about Fox News’ ratings.

Cornyn’s thread was also ironic given his prior approach to Trump’s tweets, which was to pretend he didn’t know about them:

And then there’s the issue that the bulk of Cornyn’s thread was seemingly copy and pasted from Politico with no attribution or quotation marks whatsoever. This is grade school stuff, senator.

(Via Senator John Cornyn on Twitter)

