The refreshingly tell-it-like-it-is John Fetterman, who has been dealing with loads of false voter-fraud as claims Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania, is still keeping it real. Most recently, that’s included the “Stone Cold” man of the people coming for his Texas counterpart, Dan Patrick, a Trump die-hard who previously waved a $1 million reward around while encouraging people to send evidence of voter fraud. Well, that tactic backfired because Fetterman’s state did turn up three instances of voter fraud, but they were all votes for Trump. And of course, Fetterman came for Patrick on Twitter while asking him to show everyone the money.

Fetterman followed up on his tweets with a Monday evening MSNBC appearance, in which he discussed the Dan Patrick silliness with Ali Velshi, who was pinch-hitting on The Rachel Maddow Show. Stone Cold came in hard: “The good news I can report from Pennsylvania is that President Trump received 100% of the dead mother vote.”

He took another swing, too: “One of the things I’ve learned from the GOP is that simping for the President and golfing waters the tree of liberty.”

Via Mediaite, Fetterman also referred to his state’s GOP members as “snake handlers.” He added, “Some random House members sent out this ridiculous simp tribute to the president and, of course, the president would retweet anything that tries to cast doubt on the election.” And he sure wasn’t wrong. On Monday, Trump quoted a mysterious fake-source without attribution, while claiming, “Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump.” Twitter slapped a “fake” warning on this thing right away.