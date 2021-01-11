It was only a matter of time before Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman — the man whose recently excelled at roasting Trump and his cronies on all the major news networks — made a run for higher office, but even he didn’t expect the outpouring of support he got from the folks of his home state late last week.

Fetterman took to Twitter on January 8th, first retweeting an Inquirer article claiming he was eyeing a run for one of Pennsylvania’s Senate seats before expanding on his policy points and linking to a page where supporters could donate if they wanted to see Fetterman campaign for Congress. Presumably, Fetterman was going to gauge the temperature of a possible Senate campaign by the number of donations and response he got from the people of his home state.

What I know to be True: All work has dignity. All paychecks must too. Union Way of Life is sacred + built this nation. Healthcare is a basic human right. LGBTQIA 🏳️‍🌈 deserves Equal Protection Under The Law. Immigration Makes America, America 🇺🇸https://t.co/x7TVtn01oI — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 8, 2021

Every one of PA’s 67 counties matter. Forgotten communities + neighborhoods must be rebuilt. 2nd Chances + redemption + reimagining criminal justice reform. Legal Weed for USA + ending the War on Drugs. Pennsylvania needs a United States Senator that knows this is True too. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 8, 2021

If you know this to be True, too please join me ⤵️https://t.co/akmtPUtGdt — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 8, 2021

Well, it looks like that number was so staggering that even Fetterman was a bit surprised by the fervor of his followers hoping to see him enact change on their behalf in Washington D.C. Fetterman again jumped on Twitter to marvel at how many people responded to his potential political bid and to thank the people of Pennsylvania for their support.

Thank you everyone. Thank you. In 72 hours: 15,000 donors. $33 average. 63 of 67 PA Counties. From all 50 States. Over $500,000 raised.@giselefetterman and I are humbled, overwhelmed, and *thankful* beyond words. We are so unbelievably grateful. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qm9pUdg0TF — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 11, 2021

According to the Lt. Governor, in just 72 hours, 15,000 donors in almost every county in the state plus residents of every other state in the country, donated an average of $33 to his campaign. In the first three days, he had raised over $500,000. The support for Fetterman comes, in large part, because of his fearlessness in calling out GOP members who continue to support (or as he calls it, “simp”) for President Trump, even as the pandemic spirals out of control and MAGA rioters attempt a coup on Capitol Hill. Fetterman was a clear, level-headed voice in Pennsylvania during the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, despite encountering resistance from Republican lawmakers in his state. He’s also proudly progressive, even getting in trouble with the state’s GOP-led legislature for flying marijuana flags (he’s pro-legalization) and Pride flags from his office balcony.

In other words, he’s Republicans’ worst nightmare, so it makes sense so many people want to fund his trip to Capitol Hill right now.