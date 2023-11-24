Donald Trump recently sat down with Univision for an hour-long chat. Did interviewer Enrique Acevedo ask the golden showers guy about his scary plans for immigrants? Nope! Instead they asked him a slew of softball questions and he said some terrifying stuff. That must have made the big guy happy. But it sure didn’t make John Leguizamo happy.

The actor and performer went on The Daily Show Wednesday to unload on the network’s decision to treat Trump with kid gloves, as well as cancel Joe Biden ads that were set to run during the interview. Leguizamo didn’t chide them for doing the sit-down.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with Univision interviewing Trump,” Leguizamo said. “In fact, I thought it would be dope opportunity to confront him on his hardline anti-Latino policies. But instead of an interview worthy of Univision, we saw this caca mierda.”

A montage of Acevedo’s non-questions followed, including him asking Trump why “more and more Latinos are identifying themselves as conservatives.”

“I was expecting this guy’s follow up question to be, ‘Is it true that to look upon your penis, it would be like, I don’t know, gazing into the very face of God?’” Leguizamo joked.

Leguizamo thought he knew the answer to why Univision has leaned Trump-ward.

“I don’t know all the answers, but maybe it has something to do with Univision’s new co-CEO, Bernardo Gomez, being close friends with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and the only man with the skin of a flower tortilla,” Leguizamo said. “Look, I don’t know. I’m just asking the tough questions — unlike Univision’s interviewer.”

You can watch Leguizamo’s segment in the video above.

(Via Mediaite)