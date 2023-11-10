Joy Behar threw down a direct challenge to Donald Trump on Friday morning’s episode of The View. The former president recently gave an interview where he seemingly threatened to bring the full-power of the government down on his opponents.

“If I happen to be president and I see somebody who’s doing well and beating me very badly, I say go down and indict them,” Trump told Univision during a rambling answer about the Biden administration allegedly doing the same to him. The rant did not sit well with The View panel.

“Don’t his supporters see that he turns on people who are in his corner? If you dare to go against him, even this much, he goes bananas on you,” Behar said via Entertainment Weekly before co-host Ana Navarro called it “weaponizing governments against his opponents.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who actually worked for the Trump White House, took things even further.

“Donald Trump is running for president for two reasons, to get out of jail and to get revenge on his enemies, and when he speaks, we should listen,” Griffin said. “Frankly, it’s scary.”

That’s when Behar noted that The View has routinely criticized Trump, prompting her to flat-out dare Trump to come after the show.

“Us. What about us?” Behar said. “Try it! Go ahead, try it. We have this show every day, okay, Donald?”

