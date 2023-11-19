Donald Trump is a prolific scandal-maker, but surely in his Top 10 would be the alleged Russian “pee tape”. Shortly before the 2016 election, word spread that Vladimir Putin had some good dirt on the future 45th president in the form of a video, which allegedly showed him, well, receiving a “golden shower” from some sex workers. There’s never been any proof that it was real, but the rumor never went away. In fact, there’s one person who keeps reminding people about it: Donald Trump.

Trump tells the voters of Iowa that he’s not into golden showers pic.twitter.com/bLp0sqLMWW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2023

During a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa Saturday, a rambly Trump segued into a bit about how he explained this particular allegation to his long-suffering wife Melania, who’s already had to deal with allegations that her husband cheated on her with a porn star.

“You think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife? ‘It’s not true darling, I love you very much, it’s not true,’” Mr Trump told the crowd, who could surely relate to his woes. “Actually, that one she didn’t believe because she said he’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, you know. He’s not into golden showers as they say.”

This particular allegation was the most lurid part of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” the mostly debunked document from British spy Christopher Steele. The “pee tape” became an instant social media blockbuster, though that didn’t stop Trump from being elected shortly thereafter. It mostly faded from memory. Luckily Trump himself has never forgotten about it and is clearly eager to keep its legend alive.