One of the most fascinating subplots of the dueling Fyre Festival documentaries on streaming platforms is the role the company F*ckJerry had in the promotion of the doomed festival. F*ckJerry is barely mentioned in the Netflix documentary, likely because they helped make it along with Vice.

The Hulu examination of Fyre Festival, however, takes a much more critical look at the role F*ckJerry took in the festival’s promotion and how it tamped down the concerns of those who noticed something was amiss in the days and weeks leading up to the event. A former F*ckJerry employee was interviewed and went into detail about how the company, which started as a social media account that shared jokes and memes, helped Fyre Festival gain attention online.

In the aftermath of the dueling documentaries, many have questioned F*ckJerry’s business practices, with some suggesting a boycott of the company. Some comedians and web content creators came forward claiming the company stole content and republished it without permission or credit, and those prominent names drew more attention to the movement.