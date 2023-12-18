John Oliver dedicated Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight to Elon Musk and his first disastrous year of owning Twitter. Naturally, Oliver delivered a scathing report on Musk’s megalomaniacal takeover, but first, the late night host made it a point to roast the Tesla CEO’s wide array of supervillain looks.

“A man who can pull off pretty much any bad-guy-in-a-movie look,” Oliver said via Variety. “There’s Lex Luthor, posing for the cover of Metropolis Maniacs Monthly. There’s ‘Why no Mr. Bond, I and my child bride expect you to die.'” (Naturally, that one involved Grimes.)

“There’s ‘I just bought your media company, I’m about to strip you for parts,'” Oliver continued without missing a beat. “There’s space’s first racist sheriff. And finally, the less f*ckable reimagining of Billy Zane’s character in Titanic. Truly, the man has range.”

However, Oliver had one more burn up his sleeve, and this one was a brutal throwback to the ’90s but involved one of Musk’s most recent public outings. Namely, the now-infamous NYT DealBook summit where he told advertisers fleeing Twitter to “go f*ck yourself” while wearing a bomber jacket.

“It’s hard to say what’s most embarrassing there, the fact that the world’s richest man is playing the, ‘You’re not breaking up with me, I’m breaking up with you’ card, or that he’s doing it to confused silence while wearing a jacket from Ralph Lauren’s mid-life crisis collection,” Oliver joked. “He’s clearly going for bad boy there, but ended up looking more like red-pilled Chip from Rescue Rangers.”

