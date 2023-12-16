Grimes‘ love affair with technology is all the musician discusses online and on tracks such as “I Wanna Be Software.” But on Friday, December 15, Grimes announced she was taking it to the next level: teaming up with the toy company Curio for a new children’s product.

“For the past few months, I’ve been working with the amazing team at Curio to create interactive toys that talk to kids without any screens, etc,” Grimes wrote in a post on Instagram. “Today, we’re launching the beta program for Grok! Voiced by [me].”

She continued, “I’m working with @heycurio, @puffypuffpuff_ , @mishasallee, and @samraymond11 to create

our first three AI characters: Grok 🚀, Gabbo🤖, and Grem👽.”

The entire line of plush toys is designed for children aged 3 to 12 years old. According to the company’s official website, the toy is a screen-free option, an education-centered alternative for families looking to aid in developing their children’s minds. In addition to the Grimes-voiced powered chat, the toy is programmed with endless conversation prompt options, including commands for story times, fun trivia, and more. Don’t be confused by the toy’s name; it is not connected to Grimes’ ex-partner Elon Musk’s AI software over at X (formerly Twitter).

Enrollment in Grok’s limited edition beta program will remain open until December 17 and it retails for $99. Find more information here.