In the new Sam Esmail movie, Leave the World Behind, an apocalyptic cyberattack wreaks havoc on the globe causing humanity’s increasing amount of tech-related products to turn on them. In one scene, that includes a flock of self-driving Tesla cars that basically trap Julia Roberts in a deadly game of Frogger.

Because Elon Musk has skin thinner than paper, he saw the clip posted to Twitter and couldn’t resist chiming in. However, the alleged genius completely missed the point of the scene.

“Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!” Musk enthusiastically wrote in the replies of the Leave the World Behind clip.

Here’s the thing though: That scene has absolutely nothing to do with Tesla’s battery life or charging capabilities. If anything that information makes them even more deadly in the clip, which is a riff on the dangerous nature of their self-driving capabilities. The feature was already bad enough in real life where the cars have notoriously experienced difficulty detecting children. Throw in a cyberattack and hoo boy.

But, hey, at least they’ll never run out of (killing) power. Thanks, Elon!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la Herrold) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs.

Leave the World Behind is available for streaming on Netflix.

(Via Elon Musk on Twitter)