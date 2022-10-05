Given the GOP’s continued adoration of Donald Trump, years after he bragged about grabbing women “by the p*ssy” and still managed to win the presidency, it shouldn’t be terribly surprising that Republicans are still standing firmly behind scandal-plagued Herschel Walker — a man who believes there are 52 states in America. Jon Stewart certainly can’t wrap his brain around it.

Earlier this week, The Daily Beast dropped the bombshell that Walker — who is currently attempting to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock to become Georgia’s next senator — reportedly paid $700 (via check… in a get well card) for a girlfriend’s abortion back in 2009. Now, the outlet is sharing that Stewart took the time to really dig into the story for the latest episode of his podcast, The Problem With Jon Stewart. And what the former Daily Show host seems to have concluded is: Huh?

Despite the fact that Walker has repeatedly painted himself as the anti-abortion candidate, Stewart doesn’t think even this gross hypocrisy will be enough to get Republicans to step away from supporting the former Heisman winner.

“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Oh, the abortion story — that’ll do it,’” said Stewart. “But this guy has said so many ridiculous things and it’s all still, like, ‘It’s within the margin of error.’ … Like, what are people voting on down there?”

The most ridiculous part of the story, for Stewart, is that Walker actually “went to a card store and got one of those ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ cards from Hallmark, and wrote it down and gave it to her!”

Stewart and his co-hosts, Jay Jurden and Kasaun Wilson, were all dumbfounded by the very obvious trail that Walker seems to have left every step of the way. Wilson was particularly amused by Walker’s explanation of the evidence while chatting with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“And then when they asked him about it,” Wilson said, “and they said, ‘Did this happen?,’ this man said — this is truly the first thing out of his mouth — he said, ‘You know, I send so many get well cards.”

“Is ‘get well card’ a euphemism for ‘girls that I forced to have an abortion’?” Stewart wanted to know.

You can watch the full conversation above.

(Via The Daily Beast)