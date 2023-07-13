Last week, surfer Sarah Brady claimed that actor Jonah Hill, who she dated from 2021 to 2022, was “emotionally abusive” while they were together. She shared a screenshot of a text exchange between herself and a contact saved as “Jonah,” who wrote that if Brady wants to surf “with men,” “model,” and “post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit,” among other demands, that he’s “not the right partner” for her. Brady posted the texts as a “warning to all girls,” she wrote. “If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan.”

Since then, others have spoken out against Hill, including former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas, who alleged that he kissed her without consent when she was 16 years old and he was 24, and Australian radio broadcaster Fifi Box. Page Six reports that the Fifi, Fev, & Nick host spoke to the actor in 2012 while he was promoting 21 Jump Street in an interview that she described as “scary.”

Box played the resurfaced audio, in which [then co-host Jules Lund] told Hill, “Last time you were out here [in Australia], Jonah, you hooked up with a friend of mine, and you didn’t call her.” The actor, who was doing press with his “21 Jump Street” co-star Channing Tatum at the time, blew up on the spot over the “bullsh*t” question. “That’s not true. That’s not [the] last time I was out here, first of all,” he began. “You’re talking to two people who have no shame in hiding anything from their past, right? But we don’t know enough about you to dig up all the sh*t from your past, to make fun of you about on live radio… If I knew anything about you and I cared enough, I’d dig up embarrassing sh*t from your past to rip on you about it, but I don’t care, and I don’t know, so I don’t have the luxury.”

Box called Hill’s response “uncomfortable” and “scary.” Lund, who asked the question, previously told news.com.au that he instantly regretted bringing it up. “He tore me a new a**hole. He was just being a f*ckwit,” he said.

Hill has not publicly responded to Brady’s claims.

