It’s been a couple weekends since Canadian “intellectual”/windbag Jordan Peterson has tweeted, and there’s a good reason for that: The social media service has suspended him. The blubbery psychologist and author is really mad that Elliot Page is trans, and a tweet in which he misgendered him got him booted. He’s refused to delete it, and instead recorded a 15-minute video in which he defied his critics. But those critics have responded by turning him into a meme.

Peterson’s video — which is, again, 15 minutes long — features a number of ridiculous moments, but most people seized upon a moment where he sneers, “Up yours, woke moralists. We’ll see who cancels who.” His delivery would be over-the-top even for a Bond villain, with strong “I’ll get you, my pretty” vibes.

I CAN'T BREATHE THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I'VE EVER HEARD pic.twitter.com/B3RIrqq2nm — Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) July 5, 2022

But some Twitter users didn’t cancel Peterson. Instead, as caught by Kotaku, they took that clip and dropped it into video games, including Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Metal Gear, Half-Life, and Remedy’s Control. And so the guy who in May got triggered when people mocked his thoughtless comments about a swimsuit model into an over-the-top villain.

Jordan Peterson so easily sounds like a villain. I'd say it's not even funny, but it's extremely funny pic.twitter.com/BfOoGRgwV0 — Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) July 8, 2022

Up yours Dr Freeman pic.twitter.com/dfCpGwlGSK — Sharky (@sparkie237) July 7, 2022

I hope this hasn't been done yet lmao https://t.co/DIFxquXpD1 pic.twitter.com/0lIwefHFJ7 — Penny (soft girl summer arc)✨ (@holl_horse) July 7, 2022

Hope this hasn't been done yet. pic.twitter.com/Rhvy824g9y — WhimsicalVR 🇺🇦 (@WhimsicalVR) July 7, 2022

i edited that jordan peterson video into a CONTROL cutscene pic.twitter.com/UtZubmzsRx — Samperson (@SamNChiet) July 7, 2022

Oh dang, you got denounced. I hate it when that happens. https://t.co/15AZGTif5L pic.twitter.com/h8HAxwbZOp — Kevin Schultz (@FXS_MisterKevin) July 7, 2022

Jordan Peterson so easily sounds like a villain. I'd say it's not even funny, but it's extremely funny pic.twitter.com/BfOoGRgwV0 — Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) July 8, 2022

man fallout 1 is harder than I remember pic.twitter.com/zNhPHVE6cE — Nallal (@nallall) July 7, 2022

Dracula gets banned off Twitter: pic.twitter.com/X0UltVBehr — nish bae (@hello_nish) July 6, 2022

And just for good measure, here’s Jordan Peterson as embodied by Kermit the Frog, which does admittedly feel like a rude thing to do to a perfectly good Muppet.

Meanwhile, we hope Elliot Page is having a very nice day.

(Via Kotaku)