People Are Turning Jordan Peterson’s Elliot Page Rant Into A Meme About Game Villains

It’s been a couple weekends since Canadian “intellectual”/windbag Jordan Peterson has tweeted, and there’s a good reason for that: The social media service has suspended him. The blubbery psychologist and author is really mad that Elliot Page is trans, and a tweet in which he misgendered him got him booted. He’s refused to delete it, and instead recorded a 15-minute video in which he defied his critics. But those critics have responded by turning him into a meme.

Peterson’s video — which is, again, 15 minutes long — features a number of ridiculous moments, but most people seized upon a moment where he sneers, “Up yours, woke moralists. We’ll see who cancels who.” His delivery would be over-the-top even for a Bond villain, with strong “I’ll get you, my pretty” vibes.

But some Twitter users didn’t cancel Peterson. Instead, as caught by Kotaku, they took that clip and dropped it into video games, including Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Metal Gear, Half-Life, and Remedy’s Control. And so the guy who in May got triggered when people mocked his thoughtless comments about a swimsuit model into an over-the-top villain.

And just for good measure, here’s Jordan Peterson as embodied by Kermit the Frog, which does admittedly feel like a rude thing to do to a perfectly good Muppet.

Meanwhile, we hope Elliot Page is having a very nice day.

(Via Kotaku)

