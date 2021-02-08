Missouri Senator Josh Hawley thought he could fire off an innocuous tweet rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, but that decision quickly blew up in Hawley’s face as the Chiefs got steamrolled by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The controversial senator, who’s already been under fire for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, is being relentlessly dragged on Twitter for jinxing the Chiefs and clearly having a penchant for picking losing teams.

you did this — Erin accountability, then unity Ryan (@morninggloria) February 8, 2021

You gonna blame the voting machines or Hugo Chavez? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 8, 2021

That's twice in two months you backed the losing team. — RF (@dipbrat70) February 8, 2021

You're the kiss of death. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) February 8, 2021

Wish i would have seen HIM tweet this before i bet. https://t.co/XgIKMIRFKl — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 8, 2021

It also didn’t take long for folks to use the Chiefs tweet to roast Hawley for his infamous salute to the Capitol rioters and his ongoing participation in spreading the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Haven’t seen you cheer this hard for anyone in a little over a month. pic.twitter.com/hdWU8BXIDX — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 8, 2021

🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽 The Chiefs like fans who don't provoke sedition. — #MOMTIFA (@CatharsisDaily) February 8, 2021

So are the Chief’s suppossed to say repeatedly that tampa didnt win and then storm the stage to stop them from handing over the trophy? just trying to clear that up – should they rile up the fans to do it? im so confused — gc✌🏽🛹 (@_G_C_NYC) February 8, 2021

Ha ha I encouraged an insurrection let’s go local sports team! https://t.co/pDwbg1U2di — Bourbon Loving Teddy Bear 🥃🧸 (@bourbon_teddy) February 8, 2021

Ever since the January 6 insurrection, Hawley has been facing intense public condemnations from Disney, Hallmark, and even his home state newspaper. Hawley also lost a book deal following the Capitol assault, which put him on AOC‘s radar after the senator fired off a statement complaining about cancel culture. “You fist-pumped insurrectionists and baselessly attacked our elections,” AOC tweeted. “Your actions fueled a riot and you fundraised in the chaos. Five people are dead. Even your GOP colleagues have distanced from your acts. Yet here you are crying over a book deal. You should be expelled.”

But probably the best smackdown came from Pennsylvania’s badass Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman who didn’t mince words when it came to Hawley questioning the integrity of the election. “You know, he went to Stanford and Yale Law,” Fetterman told the Daily Beast podcast. “He knows better than anybody that this is all garbage. And this is the point, and that’s what makes him so reprehensible. You know, I don’t care what your political beliefs are. If you’re willing to damage and endanger over your ambition, your soul is dipped in dogsh*t. I don’t know how else to say it.”

