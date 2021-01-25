Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri (along with Ted Cruz of Texas) played an inarguable role in stirring up the chaos that led to the deadly MAGA insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He was astounded to see that there are consequences for sowing the seeds of sedition, and that includes Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards taking a stand against him (and asking for their donation money back), and Hawley was taken to the woodshed by his hometown newspaper and dropped by his book publisher. Hawley’s book has since been picked up by a conservative imprint, but he’s apparently still feeling booty-hurt because he penned a front-page op-ed for the New York Post, for which he wrote about how “muzzled” he feels because of justifiable backlash against him for his (enthused) role in attempting to overthrow representative democracy .

Hawley proudly tweeted a link to his piece, in which he writes, “It’s time to stand up against the muzzling of America.”

It's time to stand up against the muzzling of America https://t.co/rrTrtfrYZn via @nypost — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 25, 2021

This move is, of course, enormously ironic. He’s not being silenced in any way. He’s still a sitting senator, and his opinions are being published by a widespread publication and in his upcoming book. Hawley’s also able to freely tweet about what he calls “the woke mob” at Simon & Schuster, and yep, he is definitely not muzzled. He’s simply angry about losing donation money and being called out for his dangerous, seditious lies. Not incidentally, the Kansas City Star has published an illuminating feature that digs into Hawley’s radical, far-right stances, including how he penned a column (at age 15) to defend the bombing of the Oklahoma City Murrah Federal Building.

Needless to say, people find it to be pretty rich that Josh Hawley is the person who’s always (very vocally) complaining that Josh Hawley is being muzzled.

“Help, I’m being muzzled!” Cried the delusional fascist in a front page article of a major news magazine sent to his 600,000 social media followers. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 25, 2021

Every time I hear @HawleyMO is being muzzled, ironically, I hear it from Josh Hawley himself. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 25, 2021

Incredible read. Josh Hawley was an early defender of the Oklahoma City bombing, and characterized it as a legitimate war of ideas btwn USG & militias https://t.co/AFqtkLF3HH — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) January 24, 2021

Senator Josh Hawley: "I'm being muzzled." Also Senator Josh Hawley: "I'm on the cover of the New York Post." pic.twitter.com/iSjD6egda7 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) January 25, 2021

You were given prime space to say this in a billionaire-run rag that specifically amplifies right-wing views, part of a entire subsidized industry of right-wing outlets. You’re not “muzzled,” Hawley. You’re just deeply unpopular, and aided insurrection. And you need to resign. https://t.co/VjNucSfhrT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2021

Seditionist Josh Hawley is complaining that the media is not giving him a bigger platform to incite domestic terrorism I submitted an article to the New York Post entitled “Josh Hawley is a Traitorous Piece of Shit,” but they won’t print it …HELP ME, I’M BEING MUZZLED! pic.twitter.com/bfNhUvP4L2 — #DemocraticCoalition (@USAlight3) January 25, 2021

Josh Hawley publishing an oped to complain about being silenced gives me these vibes pic.twitter.com/xHlupDUZn0 — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 25, 2021

Yes, poor Josh Hawley is being censored, he says, from a cover article in the NY Post. It’s such a shame an United States Senator has no way to get his message to the American people. https://t.co/tGHnrko8oG — kristin reed treado (@krtmd) January 25, 2021

Josh Hawley incited a terrorist attack against the United States of America and he thinks he has the right to complain about 'cancel culture?' Sorry, we don't negotiate with terrorists. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 25, 2021

Due to cancel culture, I was unable to write this tweet that I am writing currently and sharing with 130,000 followers about how Josh Hawley is a dick. I FEEL SO MUZZLED! You should see if you can retweet it or reply to it, to make sure you haven't also been muzzled. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) January 25, 2021

Yep, as one Twitter user put it, this “is next level gaslighting.”

Josh Hawley whining in the N.Y. Post about cancel culture and being muzzled while roaming free and not expelled from the Senate—despite his key role in inciting the deadly insurrection—is next level gaslighting. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) January 25, 2021

The Lincoln Project got in on the game, too, with a very blunt “resign” tweet.