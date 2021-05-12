Way back on January 6 (the day of the failed MAGA coup on the U.S. Capitol), people watching congressional proceedings noticed that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) appeared to be aiming a death stare at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). A few months later, and it sure feels like a confirmation of Romney’s vibe to behold a new Washington Post profile of Hawley, which dives into his dubious rise to an insurrection cheerleader, who lifted a fist in a Hitler-esque salute during the deadly Washington, D.C. chaos.

According to WaPo, Romney knew exactly who to blame while lawmakers were evacuated from the chamber during the Senate’s vote to certify election results. He even reportedly shouted, “You have caused this!” while making no secret of his fury’s target: Hawley. Also in the profile, Hawley is revealed to have been behaving in a “combative” manner during the day’s congressional proceedings, and Hawley’s former Stanford undergrad advisor is quoted as feeling “disturbed” by Hawley’s transformation. Further, former Sen. John Danforth (R-MO) expressed renewed disappointment after the Kansas City Star quoted him as saying his support of Hawley “was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life.” At the time, Danforth reflected, “I don’t know if he was always like this and good at covering it up or if it happened. I just don’t know.”

On January 6, Romney tweeted a condemnation of what had transpired. He added, “Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy.”

(Via Washington Post & Kansas City Star)