On Wednesday, Senate Democrats and Republicans came together to advance a bill that would direct the Justice Department to speed up its review of anti-Asian hate crimes, in the wake of an outbreak of violent attacks on the AAPI community. Well, most of them came together, anyway. A mere six Republicans voted against it. And few are surprised about which ones.

3800 anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020 & yet 6 GOP Senators voted to BLOCK a bill to stop anti-Asian hate:

•Ted Cruz

•Tom Cotton

•Josh Hawley

•Rand Paul

•Tommy Tuberville

• Roger Marshall Thankfully the bill passed—sponsored by Senate's first Asian-American woman Mazie Hirono — Qasim Rashid, Esq. قاسم رشید (@QasimRashid) April 14, 2021

They included Senators who helped spread voter fraud lies that inspired the MAGA insurrection of January 6. Ted Cruz was one of them. Josh Hawley — whose biggest critics seem to be journalists from his home state of Missouri — was another. Ditto Rand Paul, who’s long been against the government doing anything other than granting him employment. So was Tom Cotton, who became famous for saying the National Guard should move into New York to take care of BLM protesters. The others were Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville and Kansas’ Roger Marshall.

The vote comes just shy of a month after a brutal massacre in the Atlanta area that targeted Asian-owned massage parlors, leaving eight dead. Still, the bill — sponsored by Hawaii’s Mazie Hirono, the first Asian-American woman voted to the Senate — passed through the Senate, and with flying colors. Six isn’t bad, and besides, these six are the usual suspects. Cotton attempted to defend his nay vote, saying, “The ‘COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act,’ has been moved to the Senate floor with little commentary, factfinding, or Committee consideration.”

Still, people weren’t surprised that it was these six.

*checks to see who the 6 senators voting no were* OF COURSE it was Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Rand Paul, Roger Marshall, and Tommy Tuberville. https://t.co/g0b07n2LbW — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) April 14, 2021

That didn’t mean people weren’t angry.

6 Senators just voted to BLOCK a bill combatting hate crimes against Asian-Americans Cotton (R-AR)

Cruz (R-TX)

Hawley (R-MO)

Marshall (R-KS)

Paul (R-KY)

Tuberville (R-AL) We love this country so damn much. Why do you keep throwing a dagger in our backs? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 14, 2021

In a vote of 92-6 the Senate passed an Anti-Asian Hate bill today. The six Republicans who voted NO are: 🤬 Tom Cotton (AR)

🤬 Ted Cruz (TX)

🤬 Josh Hawley (MO)

🤬 Roger Marshall (KS)

🤬 Tommy Tuberville (AL)

🤬 Rand Paul (KY) These 6 Republicans don't want to #StopAsianHate — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 14, 2021

Six Senators just attempted to block a bill that would target hate crimes against AAPI people in the United States: Tom Cotton (AR)

Ted Cruz (TX)

Josh Hawley (MO)

Roger Marshall (KS)

Rand Paul (KY)

Tommy Tuberville (AL) — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 14, 2021

(Via The Daily Beast)