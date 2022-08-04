Josh Hawley is his own man. And he’s so desperate for people to realize that he titled his upcoming book Manhood, which really had people laughing when it was announced just days after footage of him running out of the Capitol like his ass was on fire emerged. On Wednesday, Mediaite reports that the hypocrite of a contrarian decided to run his own way again when he was the sole senator who voted against admitting Sweden and Finland into NATO.

At the conclusion of the vote — the total tally of which was 95-1 (Rand Paul—whose own neighbor once beat him up, seemingly due to proximity—simply said “present” when asked to vote… which isn’t a vote) — Hawley’s fellow senators took aim at the wannabe hotshot from Missouri, who considers himself a bit of a rule-breaker. Even before the vote, and despite Mitch McConnell’s statement that “If any senator is looking for a defensible excuse to vote ‘No,’ I wish them good luck,” Hawley made it known that he’d be voting in the negative.

“Finland and Sweden want to expand NATO because it is in their national security interest to do so,” he said ahead of the vote, according to Mediaite. “And fair enough. The question that should properly be before us, however, is, is it in the United States’ interest to do so?”

Ninety-five of his fellow senators seemed to think so, but when has Hawley ever followed the crowd? (Especially when that crowd is a group of violent insurrectionists who have breached the Capitol.) The typically intolerable Ted Cruz told Politico that Hawley was “mistaken” to have voted the way he did. “We don’t beat China by retreating from the rest of the world,” said Cruz. “We beat China by standing with our allies against our enemies.”

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio actually penned an op-ed for The Washington Examiner, the title of which pretty much said it all “A stronger NATO allows America to focus on the threat of Communist China.”

For his part, post-vote, Hawley went running to his safe place: The Tucker Carlson Show, where he found a like-minded sounding board to talk through his issues with NATO,

Hawley appears on Tucker after voting against Finland and Sweden joining NATO pic.twitter.com/aAtFt409iG — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2022

(Via Mediaite)