If social media managers learned anything from the Dean Browning debacle, it should be this: make sure to tweet from the correct Twitter account. There are “main account” tweets and there are “burner account” tweets, and forgetting to double check which account you are on could lead to a situation like the one Walmart found itself in today.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he plans to object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes next week, a pointless move that will delay certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win by a few hours. “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden,” he wrote. “At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.” As there is “no evidence of widespread fraud in the election,” as the courts have proven time and time again, Hawley’s statement makes him sound like a #soreloser.

“Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Look, people are going to be mad about this, but I think it’s an understandable mistake. It’s the week between Christmas and New Year’s in the longest year of our lives. Everyone is exhausted and cranky. These things (dunking on a whiny senator from the Twitter account belonging to the biggest retailer in the world) happen. It’s actually surprising it doesn’t happen more. Imagine all the replies not being sent to people @’ing Walmart for not having the Playstation 5 in stock. Those are for the burner.

This will certainly be deleted. But for a brief moment in time, Walmart was in The Resistance. pic.twitter.com/Xal3bf0F69 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 30, 2020

