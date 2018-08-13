‘Dawson’s Creek’ Alum Joshua Jackson Issues A Crying Meme Challenge To James Van Der Beek

Actor James Van Der Beek’s face is the stuff of legends in the wider world of memes, thanks to a highly shared image of his crying face from the late ’90s and early 2000s teen drama Dawson’s Creek. Even though Dawson Leery’s (Van Der Beek) ugly cry happened nearly two decades ago, those who were involved in the series are routinely asked about it. For the most part, they don’t seem to mind discussing it, or revealing random bits of trivia about its existence, but it seems fellow Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson has a bone to pick with Van Der Beek.

On Sunday, Jackson shared a side-by-side comparison of the memed-into-oblivion photo with a screenshot of Cole Lockhart, his character from Showtime’s The Affair, bawling his eyes out. As Entertainment Weekly notes, the shot of Jackson crying is from the episode that aired on August 5th, though we’ll avoid spoilers for anyone who watches. Anyways, it sounds like Jackson has issued a challenge for the ugly cry throne.

“I’m coming for your crown @vanderjames,” he wrote. Van Der Beek didn’t waste any time and replied to Jackson in the comments: “Bring it.” The star of The Affair may have dashed the hopes and dreams of Dawson’s Creek fans back in December 2016, when he said a reunion wasn’t likely. Judging by his recent cry-off with Van Der Beek, however, he ought to make it happen — at least for the sake of a massive ugly crying competition involving the entire cast and crew.

