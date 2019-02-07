Joy Behar Joked About How She Dressed Up Like A ‘Beautiful African Woman’ In A Resurfaced ‘The View’ Clip

News & Culture Writer
02.07.19 2 Comments

Getty Image

 

Joy Behar has been the outgoing liberal voice on The View for over two decades, as one of the original panel members of the ABC daytime talk show when it premiered in 1997. Typically when Behar makes headlines, it’s due to squabbling with the conservative members of the panel (currently represented by Meghan McCain). However this time, the comedian is under fire for remarks she made during a taping over two years ago, back in 2016.

During a segment about curly hair coming back into style, Behar for some reason showed a photo of herself from a Halloween party when she was 29 years old, when she dressed like a “beautiful African woman,” in her words. The clip went viral when it was shared on Wednesday by The Wrap editor Jon Levine.

Around The Web

TAGSJOY BEHARralph northamthe view

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 2 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP