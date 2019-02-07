Getty Image

Joy Behar has been the outgoing liberal voice on The View for over two decades, as one of the original panel members of the ABC daytime talk show when it premiered in 1997. Typically when Behar makes headlines, it’s due to squabbling with the conservative members of the panel (currently represented by Meghan McCain). However this time, the comedian is under fire for remarks she made during a taping over two years ago, back in 2016.

During a segment about curly hair coming back into style, Behar for some reason showed a photo of herself from a Halloween party when she was 29 years old, when she dressed like a “beautiful African woman,” in her words. The clip went viral when it was shared on Wednesday by The Wrap editor Jon Levine.