For once, Meghan McCain isn’t the one stirring up controversy on The View. Joy Behar has apologized after misgendering Caitlyn Jenner several times during a panel discussion on Friday. Behar made the repeated gaffe while the co-hosts addressed Jenner’s recent announcement that she’ll be running for governor of California. In Behar’s defense, she did catch herself and attempt to fix her pronoun usage on the fly, but at the end of the show, she made it a point to apologize to Jenner even though Behar had several issues with her candidacy, including the use of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale. Via The Wrap:

“So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mixup. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night,” Behar said. “I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

While Jenner is one of the most prominent transgender Americans thanks to her Olympic gold metal status and achieving reality show fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her gubernatorial run is not going over well with the transgender community due to Jenner’s continued affiliation with the Republican Party. However, there is a correct way to address those issues without resorting to misgendering as transgender activist Charlotte Clymer demonstrated.

“Caitlyn Jenner has no real support. I don’t care about her candidacy. I do care about the ways in which her asinine views will be weaponized against trans people and the ways in which transphobia will go unchecked,” Clymer wrote. “This is purely a vanity campaign, and it’s incredibly selfish.”

