Meghan McCain picked a heck of a week to return to The View. Not even three days into her comeback, which was already punctuated with notable clashes with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, the U.S. Capitol building was attacked by a mob of Trump supporters. The unprecedented assault on the nation led to a brief moment of unity as the conservative McCain joined her more liberal co-hosts in denouncing the violence. Unfortunately, that truce didn’t last long as McCain went right back to causing eye rolls aplenty as she defended Senator Josh Hawley, who is under intense scrutiny for his role in inciting the attack.

In a nutshell, it was an eventful week. But despite Behar telling McCain directly to her face that “I did not miss you” while she was on maternity leave, McCain has no plans of leaving The View. While stopping by Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, McCain told host Andy Cohen that as bad as the drama looks on TV, she loves the show and is in it for the long haul. Via The Daily Beast:

“Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show. We’re a family. All these women were at my dad’s funeral. We’ve been through a lot of sh*t together and I miss being on the show and I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, for where the country should go forward.” “Because whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy is not going anywhere on the show,” McCain vowed. “We all have to live and coexist together just like Americans right now.”

According to a recent report from E!, tensions are especially high on The View because of COVID restrictions requiring them to film remotely. However, if anyone has seen an episode of The View, there were plenty of fireworks between McCain and her co-hosts long before the pandemic arrived.

(Via Watch What Happens Live)