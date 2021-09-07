Over the course of its 25 seasons, The View has rotated through almost just as many hosts (so long, Meghan McCain). Part of the reason for that high rate of turnover could be that the women at the helm of the show not only seem to have differing opinions on just about every subject, including what color the sky is, but most of them don’t even seem to like each other very much. Yet on Tuesday morning, as the ladies officially kicked off the talk show’s 25th season, there was a general agreement amongst the panel that Texas’ new abortion ban, which flies directly in the face of Roe vs. Wade and a woman’s right to choose, is a terrible precedent—with co-host Joy Behar taking an exceptionally firm standpoint.

As The Wrap wrote:

The law bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around six weeks. And, at six weeks, most women don’t know they’re pregnant yet. It also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone involved in facilitating abortions — including anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion. As it stands, anyone who successfully prosecutes another person would win at least $10,000. And that particular aspect is where Behar took most issue. “Well you know, they’re worried about the Taliban, and the Taliban women. Worry about Taliban in America because that’s what these guys are really,” Behar said.

While Behar might be overstating the fact—women under Taliban rule are often subjected to horrible violence and forced marriages; they’re also not allowed to leave their homes without a male companion and are required to cover their faces at all times, or else be publicly flogged—her point is well taken, and not so far off. While many Texas Republicans, including Ted Cruz, have largely remained silent in the wake of the state’s new abortion law, the senator/grotesque human being’s past actions speak for themselves. Just last year, Cruz was desperately trying to get the abortion pill banned in Texas.

Still, Behar’s co-host, lawyer Sunny Hostin—who thinks the decision will certainly lead to “terror against doctors” as well—doesn’t think the ban will have the legal legs to stand on when challenged, saying:

“If it gives anyone any solace, I do not think that this law will stand. Because it flies in the face of the constitution and a woman’s right to privacy. And people’s right to privacy. I think what we really need to be concerned about is the October term of the Supreme Court when Roe v. Wade is really going to be challenged.”

In the meantime, please refrain from ejaculating in the Lone Star State.

(Via The Wrap)