Getty Image

As you’re likely aware by now, Julian Assange was arrested in London on Thursday morning, seven years after he found asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy. Pamela Anderson, a frequent visitor of the WikiLeaks founder, quickly launched a foul-mouthed rant on Twitter to blast the U.K., Brexit, Ecuador, the U.S., and so on. The Justice Department has revealed Assange’s indictment, which levels a federal charge of conspiracy related to breaking into a classified U.S. government computer via Chelsea Manning. If convicted (and there’s not much chance he won’t be), he could face five years in prison.

Assange knew his time had come. Here’s NBC News footage of him being dragged out of the embassy by police while he shouted, “The U.K. must resist!”