This Fan Spared No Expense Converting His 1993 Ford Explorer Into The ‘Jurassic Park’ Car

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man designs car to look like the one from movie about dinosaurs. Man takes photos of car. Man uploads photos to Reddit for all to see. Man spends way too much money on the renovation. Man doesn’t care.
Converted this ’93 Ford Explorer into a Jurassic Park tour vehicle replica. I’ve been working on it for over a year and some of the parts have taken more than 2 years to find.
It’s still not done but enjoy! (Via)
Hold on to your butts…and the oh sh*t handles.
More photos are available here.
I know that’s right, where the fuck do you find a CRT TV nowadays?
Considering the effort he’s put into this, I’m gonna assume that’s his CRT TV that he’s never thrown away specifically to use for this project, lol.
Craig’s list? He probably had to blow a guy for it.
I’m surprised this guy has anytime to post anything to tumblr, you know because of all the pussy he’s getting.
Apparently he spared SOME expense, didn’t spring for the skylight or the spellcheck for “Tyrannosaurus”.
Is the replica finished yet? Where is it located?