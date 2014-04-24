This Fan Spared No Expense Converting His 1993 Ford Explorer Into The ‘Jurassic Park’ Car

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man designs car to look like the one from movie about dinosaurs. Man takes photos of car. Man uploads photos to Reddit for all to see. Man spends way too much money on the renovation. Man doesn’t care.

Converted this ’93 Ford Explorer into a Jurassic Park tour vehicle replica. I’ve been working on it for over a year and some of the parts have taken more than 2 years to find. It’s still not done but enjoy! (Via)

Hold on to your butts…and the oh sh*t handles.

Via Reddit