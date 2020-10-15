Billie Eilish is a Hot 100-topping pop star with five Grammys and a James Bond theme song to her name, all before she turned 19 years old, but unfortunately most of the conversation surrounding the “Bad Guy” singer this week was over a paparazzi photo. “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” a gross Twitter user wrote, to which her fans quickly jumped to her defense. As did Kat Dennings.

“Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves,” the 2 Broke Girls star tweeted. “As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to fuck right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!” Actress Liz Jenkins replied to Dennings’ tweet, writing, “This! I do want to take it a step further and say anyone reacting to anyone else’s body at all needs to look at themselves. How you feel about another persons body is a YOU problem..”

Eilish, who has said that she wears baggy clothes because “I have to wear a big shirt for you not to feel uncomfortable about my boobs,” responded to the body-shaming by sharing a video from social media personality Chizi Duru, who said, “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK? Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal, they’re normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real.”