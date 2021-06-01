While Matthew McConaughey hasn’t affirmatively declared his intention to throw his ten-gallon hat into the political arena, there’s been enough smoke to justify thinking that there might be a fire lurking out there. The A-lister has been increasingly involved in politics, he’s actually polling well, and he’s mulled over competing for the job of Governor of Texas while promoting his memoir this past year.

If you weren’t aware of McConaughey’s possible new gig, you must’ve been living under a rock the last few months. That, or you’re Kate Hudson.

McConaughey’s former rom-com co-star visited Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, where talk eventually turned to her friend’s expected campaign announcement and Hudson did not give the most glowing of recommendations. When Lowe quizzed her on whether she’d endorse McConaughey’s run, the normally chatty Hudson paused for so long that Lowe actually commented on it.

“That was a long pause,” Lowe said after asking Hudson if she’d support her co-star’s political aspirations. “Can I just say, for the record, that was a very long pause?”

Yikes.

To be fair to Hudson though, it sounds like Lowe’s show was the first time the actress and athleisure wear mogul had even heard of McConaughey’s gubernatorial goals.

“Sorry, hold on,” she told Lowe. “Let me just take a sip of my [drink]. I have not heard this. This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics.” She went on to call him a “very interesting guy” before drumming up a bit more enthusiasm for his potential campaign by adding voters “wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does.”

Still, most of the talk around McConaughey’s politics felt a bit cringeworthy.

“I’m one of those people who, I don’t look at things. I turn my news ticker off. So, clearly, I’ve missed this,” Hudson said by way of explanation before adding that McConaughey is a very upfront guy when Lowe suggested she might know about some “bodies” in his closet.