Last week Katie Britt went from semi-obscure MAGA lawmaker to semi-household name. It wasn’t for a good reason. She was the poor Republican chosen to deliver the predictably chaotic rebuttal to Joe Biden’s fiery State of the Union speech, and her soliloquy — hammy and creepy in equal measure — became instant comedy fodder. Britt was so over-the-top that SNL tapped no less than Scarlett Johansson to play her in a devastating parody. Well, guess what? Britt liked it!

“Scarlett Johansson is hot, and I am genuinely jealous … At least you were played by a woman … I’ve also been played by a woman. They cast Aidy Bryant as me … She looks pretty good in a beard, by the way.” — Sen. Ted Cruz talks SNL portrayals with Sen. Katie Britt on his pod pic.twitter.com/xZTUBcb4MH — The Recount (@therecount) March 13, 2024

“I’ve got to be honest with you, a bingo card for 2024 for Katie Britt. I did not have this on it, right?” Britt told Ted Cruz on his podcast Wednesday, per Raw Story. “It certainly didn’t have Scarlett Johansson playing me … We were talking to the kids about all of it and they were like, ‘oh my gosh, mom.’ ….and I said, you know, look. It could have been worse. You have Black Widow. They bring in someone from the Avengers to play me in the cold open. I’m here for it.”

To Cruz, this was a win for Britt. “The thing that is the coolest is that you’re played by Scarlett Johansson. OK, Katie, look. To be candid, Scarlett Johansson is hot,” he told her. “And I am genuinely jealous because SNL has come after me a bunch of times, they don’t ever have Tom Cruise play me. How come you get a gorgeous movie star?”

Cruz lamented that, like Britt, he’s been played by a woman on SNL, not a man, though even that he didn’t mind. “They cast Aidy Bryant as me and she is funny,” he said. “They had her in like cornrows and sipping a margarita and it was hysterical.” He added, “I laughed. I thought it was awesome. And by the way, Aidy looks pretty good in the beard.”

So are Britt and Cruz good sports or are they just dense? It’s hard to tell, although they should probably keep that they watch SNL hush-hush lest the wannabe dictator who runs their party find out they watch his most hated show (that he also almost certainly watches).

In the sketch in question, Johansson nailed Britt’s tradwife energy and bad vibes. “You see, I’m not just a senator,” Johansson’s Britt said early on. “I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot.”

You can watch the Katie Britt sketch with the Katie Britt approval in the video below:

(Via Raw Story)