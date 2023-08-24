Kayleigh McEnany Biden Pilates Class
The Fox News Gang Seems Very Triggered That Joe Biden Was Doing Pilates And Taking A Spin Class While Putin’s Coup Guy Was Being Blown Out Of The Sky

The morning after Donald Trump refused to attend the first GOP debate which devolved into a clown show between the other remaining candidates, Kayleigh McEnany launched into a tirade against Joe Biden for going to a spin class while the world learned that Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was reportedly killed in a mysterious plane crash yesterday.

Prigozhin unsuccessfully launched a coup against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin earlier in the summer, so his death isn’t entirely surprising, but you wouldn’t know it by listening to McEnany. During Thursday’s episode of Outnumbered, she freaked out over Biden completing his daily workout while cable news aggressively milked the story.

Via Acyn on Twitter:

You saw the former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley last night talk about the evils and the atrocities of Russia in a very powerful, smart way. And then you flip over to our Commander-in-chief, leaving spin class and Pilates with a drink in his hand, asked about the Wagner Group and potentially their leader going down in this plane crash. And he says, “I don’t know?” He says, to quote him, “I don’t know for a fact what happened. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.”

We didn’t elect a Pilates instructor. We elected a guy to go toe-to-toe with Russia. And not only that, the New York Post said the White House said, as cable news outlets focused entirely on this latest development in Russia, “The President, First Lady, and members of their families are taking a Pilates class followed by a spin class.” Think about this as you go to the polls next November.

However, folks on Twitter weren’t buying McEnany’s concern. The replies to the clip were loaded with reminders that she worked for Trump, who spent the vast majority of his presidency on the golf course.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Acyn on Twitter)

