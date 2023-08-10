Kayleigh McEnany no longer works for Donald Trump, and has basically been disowned by the former president after he basically called her “milktoast,” but that hasn’t stopped the Fox News personality from going after Trump’s favorite target: Hunter Biden.

During Thursday’s episode of Outnumbered, McEnany flew off the handle after Jessica Tarlov accurately pointed out that Devon Archer’s testimony continued to show that there is no connection between Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings. Not only did McEnany misrepresent the facts of Archer’s testimony, but she twisted herself into a pretzel by arguing out loud that “a crime doesn’t have to be committed” to impeach Biden.

Kayleigh: You say no crime was committed here. Again, you’re raising the bar. A crime doesn’t have to be committed here. pic.twitter.com/XdqDjDRUq1 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2023

Via Acyn on Twitter:

What we’re listening to is called the “raising of the bar” defense. Jessica, you said it’s no big deal, Devon Archer’s testimony. Well, okay. Biden has repeatedly said, since the campaign trail, I never spoke to my son about his business dealing. Well, we learned from Devon Archer he spoke to him 20 times. He was on speakerphone, he attended meetings. Yet the White House told us he was never present at the 2015 meeting at Cafe Milano. So, you say it’s not a big deal. You’re saying it’s not a big deal that the President of the United States lied. Then you say, ok, no crime was committed. Again, you’re raising the bar. A crime doesn’t have to be committed here. The whole point is that this is corruption. The American people see this and say this stinks.

Considering McEnany worked for Trump, who’s already on his third indictment, it’s extremely rich to watch her lob accusations of corruption. More pointedly, she’s also accusing Biden of lying while misrepresenting Archer’s testimony, which backed the current president’s claims that he never spoke to his son about business.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with McEnany’s remarks as people dragged her for not understanding how impeachment works, her past covering for Trump, and again, her false statements about Archer’s testimony.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Impeachment literally says "high crimes and misdemeanors" https://t.co/418AiHxdgB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2023

Ah yes, who can forget that classic court case that set this precedent, "State of Illinois vs. A Negligible Whiff of Impropriety Based on Seemingly Inaccurate Retellings of Closed-Door Congressional Testimony" https://t.co/xNK9OOAZ4Y — Andrew Krok, regrettably (@andrewkrok) August 10, 2023

This is (some of) what bugs me about Christians today. Kayleigh constantly talks about her faith but then tells lie after lie – Devon Archer said the opposite of what she's claiming. https://t.co/ukFMS2xbuR — Carter Hall Official 🐋 (@CarterHall_) August 10, 2023

It literally says "high crimes & misdemeanors… They just want to keep pretending Trumps crimes weren't crimes to justify impeaching Biden for non-crimes. https://t.co/4c975irCrz — (((Barabbas)))🇺🇦 (@RealBarabbas) August 10, 2023

Who’s not shocked @kayleighmcenany is lying about Archers testimony? They do this because they know, despite it being released, that none of the GOP base will actually read it. https://t.co/58mnBCYj83 — LoL (@THElolercopter) August 10, 2023

There is no corruption that has been shown to this date..Joe Biden isn't allowed to call his son? https://t.co/d1WA1XtQzW — Sailor Michael⚓✈ (@Megawatts55) August 10, 2023

"A crime doesn't have to be committed here."

Okay, Kayleigh, let's hold Trump to that same standard, shall we? And maybe also include all his enablers. If we're going down this road, let's full-ass it instead of half-assing it. https://t.co/9DUJBdjx0n — Art Vandelay 🇺🇸 🇺🇦🖐 (@LJS527) August 10, 2023

Show me all the relatives of politicians including the Bush family that enriched itself on government service connections, who used their visibility to make money and tell me Hunter Biden being a big shot because of his Dad is unusual or criminal? https://t.co/oamigkHvgi — Artemesia (@Artemesia44) August 10, 2023

Republicans have come a long way from “Biden crime family” to “there was no crime” within a few weeks. https://t.co/DPRXp4WQNA — Thierry "How Does It Mean" Turducken 💙 (@the_magic_m) August 10, 2023

(Via Acyn on Twitter, Raw Story)