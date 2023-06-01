Either Kayleigh McEnany is good at turning the other cheek, or politics has turned her brain to mush. It’s hard to say, really.

Earlier this week, the former White House press secretary and current Fox News host appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime, where she reported that Donald Trump is leading Ron DeSantis by “only” 25 points. Trump raged on Truth Social that, actually, “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up.” He also called McEnany “Milktoast,” which is definitely what he meant.

Instead of firing an insult back at Trump (not that there’s anything to insult), McEnany continued to praise her old boss. “He’s very good at that,” she said about Trump’s ability to connect with his followers on Fox News on Thursday. “In fact, I don’t know if there is anyone in the race that can do it quite like him with a room with voters.” But Ron DeSantis is so charismatic!

McEnany continued, “I was in Maine with him, I’ll never forget him talking to fishermen. They thanked him multiple times, Trump voters who had tears in their eyes who said, ‘These four years have meant this to me.’ They got to express that gratitude.” She added, “If he can stick to policy and have that charm, it’s going to be hard to close that 30-point gap.” Expect a Trump Truth Social post about how the gap isn’t 30, it’s 55 or whatever, in 3… 2… 1…

lmao Kayleigh McEnany is still groveling for Trump even after he tossed her under the bus pic.twitter.com/IjzK1ebFg1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2023

(Via Mediaite)